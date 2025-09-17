State monopoly over weapons a top priority, Iraqi PM says

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has said state control over weapons is a top priority of his government.

“The issue of weapons outside the state’s control has been one of the most important on the government’s agenda,” he said.

In an interview with The National and other foreign media outlets on the sidelines of a conference marking an International Day of Democracy, Mr Al Sudani said Iraq has been taking “real steps” to co-ordinate with armed groups through dialogue, even before the formation of the government.

He said this has set an example for future policies as Iraq heads into national elections on November 11.

Iraq is home to Iran-aligned militias formed after the 2003 US invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Since the Israel-Gaza war erupted in 2023, and was followed by a 12-day war in Iran, they have periodically attacked US forces and launched rockets and drones at Israel, operating outside of state control.

Mr Al Sudani said there would be no reason for armed groups not to surrender their weapons after the withdrawal of the US-led coalition against ISIS.

“The political agreement, following negotiations, to disarm armed groups will take effect once the international mission ends and authority is handed over".

The multinational coalition, created in 2014 after the extremist group seized large parts of Iraq and Syria, is set to end its mission this month, with the remaining US troops scheduled to leave by the end of 2026.

It is intended that the mission will turn into a bilateral security partnership, but details on what this would entail are yet to be revealed.

Iran-backed groups have long used the presence of foreign troops in Iraq to justify keeping their weapons.

“Those who have weapons could either join the army or enter politics,” after surrendering their weapons, said Mr Al Sudani, who is seeking a second term.

The presence of US troops in Iraq, which Washington has also used to counter Iran’s influence, has been a burning issue in Iraqi politics.

The US has kept about 2,500 troops in Iraq despite ISIS being defeated there in 2017, and about 900 in Syria, where the group’s last stronghold fell in 2019.

Mr Al Sudani said he saw no reason for foreign troops to remain on Iraqi soil. With the end of battlefield fighting against ISIS and the country’s newfound stability, the continued presence of coalition forces is akin to an “occupation”, he said.

“2025 is not 2014,“ he added.

Some experts have expressed concern about a possible revival of ISIS, whose sleeper cells still carry out attacks, but Mr Al Sudani denied there were security risks. “The end of the mission shows that our security forces can defend our country,” he said.

“Iraq is capable of defending its stability and its territory.”

While affirming his “trust in the US”, he said the presence of its troops on Iraqi soil had now become a source of destabilisation for Baghdad, as they have increasingly become targets of Iran-backed militias.

The US is wary of the influence of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, an Iran-linked umbrella group of fighters. EPA

Balancing act

Mr Al Sudani has faced the difficult task of keeping the Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella group (PMF) in check. The coalition was created in 2014 to fight ISIS and has since become a major political and military power.

It was formally recognised as part of Iraq’s security forces in 2016, under the command of the prime minister, but its groups continue to act independently, often launching attacks without prior co-ordination with the government.

The task grew harder as regional turmoil deepened amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions, making US troops in Iraq an even more strategic asset, with Washington reportedly using its bases there to down rockets and drones fired at Israel.

This has forced Mr Al Sudani's government into a difficult balancing act, juggling between the US, which he described as a “trusted partner in both security and economic matters” and the PMF, with whose support he took office in October 2022 after a year of political deadlock following the 2021 election.

Iraq's government has withdrawn a contentious draft law regulating the country's Shiite-dominated paramilitary forces from parliament under pressure from the US and other foreign powers, an MP told The National.

The bill proposed restructuring and widening the powers of the PMF. The US said the law could have undermined Iraq’s sovereignty and entrenched Iranian influence in the political and security realm.

Electoral race

For the upcoming polls, Iraq’s sixth parliamentary election since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime, Mr Al Sudan is contesting as part of the “Reconstruction and Development Coalition”, a political alliance

He has gained the support of some, but not all, PMF elements, including its chairman, US-sanctioned Falih Al Fayyadh, who is part of his coalition. The PMF is not monolithic, and its myriad groups do not necessarily share the same stance.

The election is expected to be fiercely contested, although some political actors are calling for a boycott over allegations of corruption and vote buying. These include independent candidates as well as established figures such as Moqtada Al Sadr, a popular Shiite cleric who has refused to take part, citing a “paralysed electoral process”.

“It was a personal choice, but we were hoping he would participate,” Mr Al Sudani said.

To win the elections, Mr Al Sudani is notably banking on major infrastructure projects, including the renovation of Baghdad's centre and the construction of Iraq's first tramway in the capital, which have drawn him support among parts of the electorate.

But continuing electricity cuts, a lack of job opportunities and unequal access to services remain among Iraqis' top grievances that many say have largely gone unaddressed.

But Mr Al Sudani remains optimistic, stressing the government is working to secure the elections. "And we consider that there will be a peaceful exchange of power,” he said.

