An Iraqi man swelters in rising summer heat near Hilla city, as parts of the country are struck by power cuts. AFP
News

MENA

Iraq hit by power cuts as temperatures soar

Rising heat and technical failures hit power plants, leading to electricity shortage

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

August 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Power cuts hit several provinces in Iraq on Monday, mainly in the central and southern parts, a Ministry of Electricity official said.

They were caused by increasing temperatures and technical failures that affected power plants, the official added.

Despite being Opec’s second-biggest producer, Iraq struggles to meet its own growing demand for electricity because of decades of war, mismanagement and corruption. Baghdad had spent at least $60 billion on the electricity sector since the 2003 US-led invasion of the country, former prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said in 2020.

Temperatures have risen to 48°C in may areas, with some provinces registering higher than 50°C. Many residents are swimming in rivers and using water hoses to cool off.

The latest heatwave underscores Iraq’s vulnerability to climate change, with the UN ranking it the fifth most at risk from global warming. Iraq is currently enduring its worst drought in decades, and summer temperatures, particularly in July and August, often soar above 50°C.

Construction of dams and water diversion projects in Turkey and Iran has significantly worsened Iraq's water crisis, leaving the nation with less water. Decades of war and conflict have damaged the country's infrastructure, leading to water losses and inefficient distribution.

Updated: August 11, 2025, 3:07 PM`
Iraq

