Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is aiming to secure a second term in office in November. EPA
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is aiming to secure a second term in office in November. EPA

News

MENA

Iraq PM Al Sudani to run in elections with new alliance

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition includes US-sanctioned chairman of the PMF, Falih Al Fayyadh

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

May 21, 2025