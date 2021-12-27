Iraq’s Supreme Court dismisses claims of fraud in October elections

The case was filed by the Iran-backed Fatah Alliance early this month, claiming there were many irregularities

Sinan Mahmoud
Dec 27, 2021

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case filed by several Shiite political parties, including some linked to Iran-backed militias, to annul the results of the general election in October on grounds of fraud.

The ruling came amid tight security inside and around Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where the court building, government offices and embassies are located. The security measures and protests by supporters of Shiite militias outside the zone have snarled traffic and disrupted the daily life.

Iraqis voted on October 10 in an early election demanded by the pro-reform, youth-led protests that swept central and southern Iraq two years earlier.

The Sadrist bloc, a political group sponsored by populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, emerged as the clear winner with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament. The Taqadum party, one of two main Sunni political groups and led by former parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats.

Mr Al Sadr’s main rival, the Iran-backed Fatah Alliance, won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 31 seats, while Kurdistan Alliance led by the rival the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party won only 17 seats.

State of Law, Fatah and other Shiite groups formed the Coordination Framework to contest the election results. Their appeal to the Supreme Court alleged many electoral irregularities, including the failure of the electronic voting system to recognise the fingerprint identification of many voters.

