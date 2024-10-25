Zayed Al Assad, a prominent activist in Iraq’s pro-reform protests that engulfed much of the country, stands in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the heart of the protests in 2019. Photo: Zayed Al Assad
Zayed Al Assad, a prominent activist in Iraq’s pro-reform protests that engulfed much of the country, stands in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the heart of the protests in 2019. Photo: Zayed Al Assad

News

MENA

Five years on from Iraq's mass protests: A story of missed opportunities and lingering challenges

The movement that once stirred hopes for change failed to break the grip of the political elite

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

October 25, 2024