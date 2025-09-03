Iraqi PM pitches country as 'oasis of stability' on visit to Oman

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani began an official visit to Oman on Wednesday, seeking to bolster trade and economic ties as Baghdad takes a keener interest in Gulf partnerships.
Mr Al Sudani was invited by Oman's Sultan Haitham. Their meetings will cover “bilateral issues as well as the developments in the region”, Mr Al Sudani said before leaving Iraq.
“Today, Iraq represents an oasis of stability and security, and also an attractive environment for all investments, standing on a solid foundation of social peace,” he said. “It is now a key axis for stability in the region."
It is expected that agreements will be signed on energy, tourism, crude oil storage and refining, defence industry, port management, housing and taxation.
Oman’s state news agency reported the visit will last for two days, during which Mr Al Sudani will meet Sultan Haitham and senior officials to discuss trade, investment and broader co-operation.
Beyond bilateral ties, the visit carries regional weight. Oman has long been viewed as a discreet and trusted broker, hosting indirect talks between the US and Iran this year and facilitating dialogue in conflicts from Yemen to the Gulf.
Muscat’s neutrality gives it unique influence at a time when tension over Iran’s nuclear programme and US sanctions remains unresolved. For Mr Al Sudani, Oman represents a valuable partner as Iraq manoeuvres between its two most powerful allies – the US and Iran.
The Iraqi government relies on US support to stabilise security and attract investment, while also accommodating Iran-aligned groups that wield significant sway inside Iraq.
It is a delicate balancing act that has become increasingly difficult when militias launched attacks on US interests, and as calls to end the presence of US troops in the country continue.
What sanctions would be reimposed?
Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including:
- An arms embargo
- A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing
- A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance
- A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities
- Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods
