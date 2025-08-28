European powers trigger snapback nuclear sanctions on Iran

France, Germany and the UK on Thursday triggered an unprecedented UN procedure to reinstate sanctions on Iran, which they deem in breach of a nuclear deal.

Collectively known as the E3, they took their decision after informing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a call on Wednesday. Mr Rubio is understood to have supported the decision.

There was also contact in the previous months with Russia, with a call between French President Emmanuel Macron and his counterpart Vladimir Putin in July for the first time in three years to discuss Iran.

Deadline

Late August was the deadline for the countries to give 30 days' notice of the decision to reimpose UN sanctions, known as snapback and widely described as their only leverage to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. The deal expires on October 18.

Six pre-existing but mothballed UN sanctions resolutions would come back into force for the first time since 2018 under the procedure.

A UK official said “we cannot allow the Iran nuclear file to fall off the agenda or for sanctions to be permanently lifted while Iran's programme escalates”, as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is denied access to inspect Iranian nuclear sites, “in clear violation of Iran's legal obligations”.

However, it is not the end of diplomacy. Europeans have signalled that last-minute talks with Iran are still possible in the 30-day window that has now opened before sanctions would kick in.

They have also suggested a six-month extension of UN resolution 2231, which endorsed a 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), during which they would be able to trigger snapback at any time – an offer Iran has publicly rejected.

"There is a sense of inertia within the Iranian political leadership, but that is also partly the result of the Europeans not giving Iran a real exit ramp," Ali Vaez, Iran project director at Crisis Group, told The National.

European foreign ministers from the UK, Germany and France met their Iranian counterpart in Geneva in June but the talks yielded no breakthrough. AFP

Russia has circulated a draft resolution at the UN Security Council suggesting a six-month extension of resolution 2231 but without the possibility of snapback – a move viewed with suspicion by the Europeans, who believe Moscow wants them to simply let the mechanism expire without using it.

Though the US, which withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, remains Iran's main interlocutor when it comes to its atomic programme, Europeans hope to keep a seat at the table should UN sanctions be lifted.

The E3 has three main asks from Iran, which they argue, based on IAEA reports, has been breaching the terms of the nuclear deal since 2019 – one year after the US withdrawal – though Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Their priority is to account for the whereabouts of 400kg of uranium enriched at 60 per cent, in violation of the nuclear deal. The Europeans have requested a mechanism to be set up for the unaccounted stockpile, which they believe represents nine times the amount of material necessary to produce a nuclear bomb.

A UK official said Iran's stockpile was 45 times the agreed cap of 300kg of 3.67 per cent-enriched uranium. The number of advanced centrifuges in operation before the recent 12-day war with Israel and the US resulted in inspectors withdrawing from the sites was 10 times the deal's limit.

At talks held in Geneva on Tuesday at political director level with Iran's deputy foreign ministers, Europeans were unconvinced by Iranian arguments alleging they were unable to find the uranium because it had been buried by Israeli strikes, which killed more than 1,000 people in Iran in June.

IAEA inspectors were allowed back in Iran this week for the first time since the 12-day war but only to visit Bushehr plant, pictured. Anadolu via Getty Images

Iran has also reportedly been reluctant to detail how it plans to co-operate with IAEA inspectors, who were allowed this week to return to Iran for the first time since the 12-day war.

Yet they were allowed only to visit Bushehr, Iran's sole civilian nuclear power plant, which runs on Russian-enriched uranium. Europeans view this as an insufficient step.

Europeans want Iran to return to negotiations with the US, which had begun in April but were interrupted by the Israeli bombing campaign three months later. Iran has ruled out direct talks.

Europe is not offering any positive incentives, Mr Vaez told The National. "They have asked Iran to restore IAEA access, account for the missing uranium stockpile and engage in direct talks with the US in return for holding the Damocles sword over their neck for another six months," he said. "Also, Iran needs security guarantees and sanctions relief, which are not in the Europeans’ gift to offer as only the US holds that power."

