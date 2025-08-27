UN nuclear inspectors return to Iran for first time since 12-day war with Israel

Inspectors from the UN's nuclear watchdog have returned to Iran for the first time since Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear centres two months ago.
Iran suspended co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency after the 12-day war with Israel. Tehran criticised the UN's nuclear watchdog for failing to condemn the strikes.
“Now the first team of IAEA inspectors is back in Iran and we are about to restart,” director general Rafael Grossi told Fox News on Tuesday. “When it comes to Iran, as you know, there are many facilities. Some were attacked, some were not.”
The US joined Israel's war with attacks on nuclear sites at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz, with President Donald Trump saying they were “obliterated”.
“So we are discussing what kind of … practical modalities can be implemented in order to facilitate the restart of our work there,” Mr Grossi said.
Earlier this month, the IAEA's deputy head, Massimo Aparo, visited Tehran for the first time since co-operation was suspended to hold talks with authorities to reach a new agreement.
Tehran said the IAEA had provided Israel with the pretext to start a war after a report accused Tehran of hiding enriched uranium. After the conflict ended, a bill was passed in Iran's parliament restricting Tehran's co-operation with the watchdog.
The IAEA has called for inspections to resume after the attacks, which Iran is obliged to allow as a member of the global nuclear non-proliferation treaty. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has faced criticism from hardliners for pushing for negotiations to resume with the IAEA and western powers.
The announcement of the return of a team of inspectors comes after Iranian officials met with representatives of three European countries – Germany, the UK and France – in Geneva. The countries, known as the E3, have called on Tehran to resume inspections.
“It was decided that contacts between the two sides would continue in the coming days,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told state TV after the talks ended.
Tuesday's meeting was the second round of talks with European diplomats since the end of the 12-day war, which derailed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
