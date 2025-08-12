Iran will keep on talking to the UN's nuclear watchdog, the country's deputy foreign minister said after the first visit by the agency since Tehran suspended its co-operation.

On Monday, as President Masoud Pezeshkian faced criticism for pushing for negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), its deputy head arrived in Tehran for the first visit since Iran ended interaction last month.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no inspections were planned. His deputy Kazem Gharibabadi told Irna news agency that IAEA deputy director general Massimo Aparo had left Iran after meetings with an Iranian delegation, including officials from the Foreign Ministry. “The method of interaction between the agency and Iran” was discussed during the meeting, he said.

Mr Gharibabadi added that they had decided to continue consultations, without providing details or a timescale. There was no statement from the IAEA after the meeting.

Iran condemned the agency for refusing to criticise the US and Israeli attacks on its nuclear centres during the 12-day war in June. Such operations are an offence under the Geneva Conventions.

Tehran also said the IAEA had provided Israel with the pretext to start a war after a report accused Tehran of hiding enriched uranium. After the war ended, a bill was passed in Iran's Parliament restricting Tehran's co-operation with the IAEA.

Mr Gharibabadi said the Iranian delegation had reiterated its criticism of the agency for its “failure to fulfil its responsibilities” during the war. He said they had called on the IAEA to take a different approach when it comes to Iran's nuclear capability.

The IAEA visit comes as Mr Pezeshkian defends his approach to diplomacy and negotiations after the war which derailed nuclear talks with the US. Iranian hardliners have opposed a return to talks with the US in the aftermath of American strikes on nuclear facilities.

Mr Pezeshkian has criticised domestic opponents of negotiations with the US, stressing that engaging in talks does not mean surrendering. He also challenged opponents to provide an alternative to negotiations.

The President also defended his actions, reiterating they were aligned with those of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “If you do not talk, what do you want to do? Do you want to fight?” he asked during a meeting with media executives, according to Ettelaat newspaper.

The remarks sparked reactions from hardliners, who said he made Tehran look weak on the international stage. Tasnim News Agency, affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said he was projecting a “desperate image” of Iran.

“When we speak publicly as President, it is not only us who hear it, the enemy hears it,” the article said. “If we portray ourselves as weak and desperate, as if we have no choice but to talk, and if we don't talk, the other side will come and beat us.”

“It is clear that when we say that we have no choice but to negotiate, the other side will be less likely to make concessions and will be more inclined to increase the tension,” hardline Farhikhtegan newspaper said.

Shahab Tabatabaei, a member of the Government Information Council, on Tuesday defended Mr Pezeshkian's approach, saying he is the “same person who was firm and steadfast during the 12-day war”, according to Irna.

Despite the debate over dialogue, officials have repeatedly stated there were no plans for negotiations with the US or European powers.

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Our Time Has Come

Alyssa Ayres, Oxford University Press

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

