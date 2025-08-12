Iran to continue talks with IAEA as Pezeshkian feels heat from hardliners

Iran will keep on talking to the UN's nuclear watchdog, the country's deputy foreign minister said after the first visit by the agency since Tehran suspended its co-operation.
On Monday, as President Masoud Pezeshkian faced criticism for pushing for negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), its deputy head arrived in Tehran for the first visit since Iran ended interaction last month.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no inspections were planned. His deputy Kazem Gharibabadi told Irna news agency that IAEA deputy director general Massimo Aparo had left Iran after meetings with an Iranian delegation, including officials from the Foreign Ministry. “The method of interaction between the agency and Iran” was discussed during the meeting, he said.
Mr Gharibabadi added that they had decided to continue consultations, without providing details or a timescale. There was no statement from the IAEA after the meeting.
Iran condemned the agency for refusing to criticise the US and Israeli attacks on its nuclear centres during the 12-day war in June. Such operations are an offence under the Geneva Conventions.
Tehran also said the IAEA had provided Israel with the pretext to start a war after a report accused Tehran of hiding enriched uranium. After the war ended, a bill was passed in Iran's Parliament restricting Tehran's co-operation with the IAEA.
Mr Gharibabadi said the Iranian delegation had reiterated its criticism of the agency for its “failure to fulfil its responsibilities” during the war. He said they had called on the IAEA to take a different approach when it comes to Iran's nuclear capability.
The IAEA visit comes as Mr Pezeshkian defends his approach to diplomacy and negotiations after the war which derailed nuclear talks with the US. Iranian hardliners have opposed a return to talks with the US in the aftermath of American strikes on nuclear facilities.
Mr Pezeshkian has criticised domestic opponents of negotiations with the US, stressing that engaging in talks does not mean surrendering. He also challenged opponents to provide an alternative to negotiations.
The President also defended his actions, reiterating they were aligned with those of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “If you do not talk, what do you want to do? Do you want to fight?” he asked during a meeting with media executives, according to Ettelaat newspaper.
The remarks sparked reactions from hardliners, who said he made Tehran look weak on the international stage. Tasnim News Agency, affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said he was projecting a “desperate image” of Iran.
“When we speak publicly as President, it is not only us who hear it, the enemy hears it,” the article said. “If we portray ourselves as weak and desperate, as if we have no choice but to talk, and if we don't talk, the other side will come and beat us.”
“It is clear that when we say that we have no choice but to negotiate, the other side will be less likely to make concessions and will be more inclined to increase the tension,” hardline Farhikhtegan newspaper said.
Shahab Tabatabaei, a member of the Government Information Council, on Tuesday defended Mr Pezeshkian's approach, saying he is the “same person who was firm and steadfast during the 12-day war”, according to Irna.
Despite the debate over dialogue, officials have repeatedly stated there were no plans for negotiations with the US or European powers.
