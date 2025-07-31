US must agree to compensate Iran before nuclear talks can resume, Foreign Minister says

The US must agree to compensate Iran for losses incurred during the 12-day war in June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said, in a sign that Tehran is hardening its stance over returning to nuclear negotiations with Washington.

The US "should explain why they attacked us in the middle of ... negotiations and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that", Mr Araghchi said in an interview with The Financial Times published on Thursday. "And they have to compensate [Iran for] the damage that they have done."

He did not give details of what financial compensation might involve.

The report said Mr Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff exchanged messages during the conflict and in the weeks since. But the Iranian Foreign Minister said his country needed confidence-building measures to resume talks. Iran will not agree to "business as usual", he added.

“The road to negotiation is narrow but it’s not impossible. I need to convince my hierarchy that, if we go for negotiations, the other side is coming with real determination for a win-win deal,” he said.

The US joined Israel's war on Tehran last month by launching strikes on Iranian nuclear sites that Washington says were part of a programme aimed at developing nuclear weapons. Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is for purely civilian purposes.

Mr Araghchi acknowledged for the first time that a new uranium enrichment plant near Isfahan was among sites attacked in the conflict. Days before strikes began, Iran said the site would be activated in response to censure by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“As far as I know, the preparations were made [for enrichment], but it was not active when it was attacked,” Mr Araghchi told The Financial Times.

After the war, Iran suspended co-operation with the IAEA, but Mr Araghchi said he expected to hold talks with the UN nuclear watchdog next month over a new “modality of co-operation”.

The war has given rise to greater resistance within Iran’s ruling establishment against negotiations with Washington, he said. It has also deepened mistrust of US President Donald Trump, he added.

“Anti-negotiation feelings are very high,” Mr Araghchi said. “People are telling me, ‘Don’t waste your time any more, don’t be cheated by them ... if they come to negotiations it’s only a cover-up for their other intentions.’”

Despite the war, Mr Araghchi said Tehran was still capable of enriching uranium. “Buildings can be rebuilt. Machines can be replaced, because the technology is there. We have plenty of scientists and technicians who used to work in our facilities,” he said. “But when and how we restart our enrichment depends on the circumstances.”

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Console: PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, Xbox One & Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

SCORES IN BRIEF Lahore Qalandars 186 for 4 in 19.4 overs

(Sohail 100,Phil Salt 37 not out, Bilal Irshad 30, Josh Poysden 2-26)

bt Yorkshire Vikings 184 for 5 in 20 overs

(Jonathan Tattersall 36, Harry Brook 37, Gary Ballance 33, Adam Lyth 32, Shaheen Afridi 2-36).

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Museum of the Future in numbers 78 metres is the height of the museum

is the height of the museum 30,000 square metres is its total area

is its total area 17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade

is the length of the stainless steel facade 14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade

is the length of LED lights used on the facade 1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior

make up the exterior 7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices

in all, with one for administrative offices 2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape

frame the torus shape 100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens

dot the gardens Dh145 is the price of a ticket

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

FIXTURES Thu Mar 15 – West Indies v Afghanistan, UAE v Scotland

Fri Mar 16 – Ireland v Zimbabwe

Sun Mar 18 – Ireland v Scotland

Mon Mar 19 – West Indies v Zimbabwe

Tue Mar 20 – UAE v Afghanistan

Wed Mar 21 – West Indies v Scotland

Thu Mar 22 – UAE v Zimbabwe

Fri Mar 23 – Ireland v Afghanistan The top two teams qualify for the World Cup Classification matches

The top-placed side out of Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong or Nepal will be granted one-day international status. UAE and Scotland have already won ODI status, having qualified for the Super Six. Thu Mar 15 – Netherlands v Hong Kong, PNG v Nepal

Sat Mar 17 – 7th-8th place playoff, 9th-10th place playoff

What are the main cyber security threats? Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.

Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.

Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

Start times 5.55am: Wheelchair Marathon Elites 6am: Marathon Elites 7am: Marathon Masses 9am: 10Km Road Race 11am: 4Km Fun Run

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder