Iran launches first major naval drill since 12-day war with Israel

Iran began on Thursday a two-day naval drill, its largest such exercise since the 12-day war with Israel in June.

Iranian officials repeatedly call for preparation for the "worst-case scenario" in case fighting resumes.

Iranian officials have warned that Tehran will increase military capabilities and have vowed to launch a stronger response in the event of another attack by Israel or the US.

Admiral Abbas Hassani said the drill consists of surface and sub-surface vessels, aircraft, coastal and sea-based missile units, and electronic warfare teams in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman, Tasnim news agency reported.

While military drills are common in Iran, the Sustainable Power 1404 exercise comes as belligerent threats between the two regional foes continue. The Iranian navy, based in Bandar Abbas, patrols the Gulf of Oman, the Indian Ocean and the Caspian Sea, while the strategic Strait of Hormuz is left to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israel launched a surprise military offensive on June 13 that eliminated Iranian generals and scientists, while also bombing nuclear enrichment sites and air defences. Iran retaliated by launching missile and drone attacks at Israel. The US then joined in, striking Iranian nuclear bases and claiming to have "obliterated" them.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned Tehran will respond to Israel or the US in a “more decisive manner” should they attack the country again.

During the war two months ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed his forces had destroyed half of Iran's missile launchers.

The drill features surface and sub-surface vessels, aircraft, coastal and sea-based missile units. Photo: Irna

Adm Hassani said the exercises would involve an extensive missile and drone drill, drawing on the lessons learnt from the war with Israel. He said the two objectives were to create deterrence and assure the Iranian people that the country's armed forces are ready to repel any threats.

On Tuesday, the IRGC claimed it is stronger now than before the war. “This success exists for us to increase our power and capability, and people see its manifestation in action, like the 12-day war, when the whole world was determined to confront Iran," the forces' deputy commander Ali Fadavi said.

Defence Minister Brig Gen Aziz Nasirzadeh said the country has equipped its forces with new missiles. "In response to any potential enemy adventurism, our forces are prepared to use these new missiles effectively," he told the state-run Irna outlet.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a military adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran supreme leader, told Iranian media the country was “preparing plans for the worst-case scenario", warning that war with Israel could once again erupt at any moment, describing the lull since the June 24 ceasefire as a temporary halt.

“We must be prepared at every moment for confrontation. Right now, we are not even in a ceasefire [agreement], we are in a cessation of hostilities,” said First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was in Belarus on Wednesday where he signed a package of 13 documents with President Alexander Lukashenko. The two did not disclose further details on how they intend to co-operate in the defence sector. Both countries are under western sanctions and are close allies of Russia.

