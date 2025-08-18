Iran warns war with Israel could restart at any moment

A military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the war with Israel could resume at any point, adding that there was "no ceasefire".

“We are not in a ceasefire, we are in a stage of war. No protocol, regulation or agreement has been written between us and the US or Israel,” Yahya Rahim Safavi told Iranian media.

“I think another war may happen, and after that, there may be no more wars,” he added, stressing the need to be prepared for the worst scenario.

"The Americans and the Zionists say they create peace through power; therefore, Iran must also become strong, because in the system of nature, the weak are trampled,” he said, calling for the strengthening of Iran's missile, drone and cyber systems.

The adviser's remarks are the latest in an exchange of belligerent remarks by both Iran and Israel since their unprecedented 12-day war in June. Last month, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened to respond to another Israeli or US attack in a "more decisive manner".

The US briefly joined the war, striking nuclear sites but it still remains unclear how devastating the damage was.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz last week also renewed threats against Mr Khamenei, who he had threatened to assassinate during the war. In late June, he told Israeli media that the army had tried to kill Mr Khamenei during the war but, despite searching for him, the opportunity did not arise. “If he had been in our sights, we would have taken him out,” he said at the time.

Israel's surprise attack on June 13 targeted Iranian generals, nuclear enrichment sites and scientists, and air defences. Iran retaliated by launching missile and drone attacks at Israel.

Fighting stopped after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on June 24.