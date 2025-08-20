Iran's IRGC 'stronger now than before war with Israel'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps say they are stronger now than before the 12-day war with Israel started.

Deputy commander Ali Fadavi told state media on Tuesday that “our preparedness today is far greater than it was two months ago”.

It comes as belligerent threats between the two regional foes continue.

“This success exists for us to increase our power and capability, and people see its manifestation in action, like the 12-day war, when the whole world was determined to confront Iran,” Mr Fadavi said.

Israel launched a surprise military offensive on June 13 that eliminated Iranian generals and scientists, while also bombing nuclear enrichment sites and air defences. Iran retaliated by launching missile and drone attacks at Israel.

During the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed his forces had destroyed half of Iran's missile launchers.

Fighting stopped after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on June 24. Recently, threats between Iran and Israel have escalated, with both sides warning of a possible resumption of hostilities.

A senior Iranian official warned on Monday that war with Israel could erupt at any moment, describing the current lull after June’s 12-day conflict as temporary.

“We must be prepared at every moment for confrontation; right now, we are not even in a ceasefire (agreement); we are in a cessation of hostilities,” said First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

On Sunday, Yahya Safavi, a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Iranian media the country was “preparing plans for the worst-case scenario”.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz last week also renewed threats against Mr Khamenei. In late June, he told Israeli media that the army had tried to kill Mr Khamenei during the war but that the opportunity did not arise.

Amid the threats, the remnants of war continue to affect people in Iran. Munitions left behind exploded on Tuesday in the west of the country, killing one person in Lorestan province, state media said.

“The incident left one person dead and nine people injured,” it said, citing the IRGC.

