Today on Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump will hold talks with the leaders of China and Russia in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, with the war in Iran expected to be a major focus.

Saudi Arabia says a Houthi missile launched towards Riyadh has caused material damage from falling debris.

The UAE's cyber-security chief has revealed that Iran used destructive malware against the Emirates' electricity, water, healthcare and education systems during the war. The country faced up to 800,000 cyber attacks a day at the height of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Jordan has launched a $5.8 billion water desalination project in Aqaba to help ease severe shortages across the country.

Uber is investing $50 million to expand its driverless vehicle services across Dubai over the next two years. The expansion supports Dubai's goal of making 25 per cent of all transport journeys autonomous by 2030.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.