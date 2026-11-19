This week on Culture Bites, host Enas Refaei is joined by Brazilian artist and Happy Art Movement founder Romero Britto.

Britto is known for his style that celebrates colour, positivity and happiness. His works have been exhibited in more than 120 countries and collected by notable people such as former US president Barack Obama, billionaire talk-show host Oprah and musician Elton John. They have also been featured in high-profile collaborations with brands such as Skechers and Nascar.

Britto tells Refaei how he walked away from law school, where he had been preparing for a career as a diplomat, to become an artist. They then delve into Britto's new works at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Abu Dhabi and DIFC Art Nights in Dubai - all inspired by the UAE and its heritage. Britto finally shares his thoughts on what makes the Emirates a unique home for art and design.

The pair close the conversation by giving their cultural recommendations for the week.