The war between the US and Iran has exposed the limits of American military power and raised difficult questions about what comes next for the Middle East. For US President Donald Trump, the challenge is finding a way out of a conflict that has weakened Iran but left the region facing an uncertain future.

Geostrategist, author and adviser Tina Fordham believes the consequences will extend far beyond the Strait of Hormuz, with the conflict potentially reshaping political and economic relationships across the region and beyond.

In this episode of The Inside Brief, Ms Fordham joins Manus Cranny to discuss Mr Trump's approach to power after his Republican Party's midterm election defeat, why he could double down on military pressure rather than retreat, and how Iran may be calculating that it can outlast the US.

In her book Mad World: A Geostrategy Survival Guide for Leaders, Ms Fordham examines the changing role of the US in global security. She explains what this means for the UAE and wider Gulf, and why greater regional co-operation could become increasingly important.

Looking beyond the immediate conflict, Ms Fordham explores how Mr Trump's pursuit of a legacy, the question of his successor and the ambitions of leaders including China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are shaping a world in which power is increasingly concentrated, but little thought is given to what comes after.

She also reflects on her career as a political risk analyst on Wall Street, and why understanding political motivations is just as important as economic data when making business decisions, something she says the Middle East has long recognised.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.