Donald Trump wants Tim Cook to lead Nvidia, 14 die in Fujairah road accident and IMF holds Lebanon talks

Today on Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump backs former Apple chief executive Tim Cook to take over at Nvidia. He would replace Jensen Huang, who stepped down as chief executive of the US tech company after admitting to an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump says Washington no longer needs to secure a deal with Iran. That marks a sharp shift from his recent claims that an agreement was within reach.

In the UAE, 14 people have been killed and 30 injured in a major road accident in Fujairah.

Elsewhere, a UK court convicts two Iranian men of spying on dissident journalists on behalf of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

And the International Monetary Fund holds new talks with Lebanon over restructuring the country's banking sector.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.