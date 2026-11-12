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Trending Middle East

Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, Nvidia CEO Huang's second affair and Ras Al Khaimah beaches reopen

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

November 12, 2026

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange after two days of talks in Abu Dhabi.

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot says the country should not return to war in the coming weeks unless it faces an immediate threat.

Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust chief executive Jensen Huang after new allegations of a second extramarital affair.

US envoy Tom Barrack says Iraq can act as a bridge between Washington and Tehran.

In UAE news, Ras Al Khaimah has reopened seven public and hotel beaches after the worst oil spill in the Arabian Gulf in years.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: November 12, 2026, 6:44 AM
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