Habibi: Is Arab culture having a moment?

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews kick things off with classic Arabic greetings before getting into a bigger question: is Arab culture having a moment?

Last week, Abdul El-Sayed used “habibi” and “alhamdulillah” in his US midterm elections victory speech, firmly placing the Arabic language in the cultural conversation. It follows a year of highly visible moments, from Anne Hathaway’s viral “inshallah” moment to Elyanna’s World Cup song. Enas and Farah discuss the joy, value and risks that come with this popularisation of Arab culture.

Enas and Farah then take on the rise of AI slop. Viewers praised Prada’s recent hand-animated holiday campaign for its use of “art made by actual artists,” comparing it to similar brand ads suspected of using generative AI. The hosts ask whether “handmade” is the new luxury, and whether the AI backlash will fade as younger, AI-native generations take over.

Finally, the hosts give their recommendations for the week, including the upcoming Nomad Abu Dhabi art and design showcase at Terminal 1 of the Old Abu Dhabi International Airport.