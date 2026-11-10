Abu Dhabi hosts Russia-Ukraine talks, Trump says Iran war may end soon and deadly rain hits Gaza

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, high-stakes talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine are to begin in Abu Dhabi, the first time the countries have held discussions since February. The meeting will focus on efforts to end the conflict in Europe, but the prospect of a breakthrough remains uncertain.

US President Donald Trump says renewed military action against Iran is "unlikely" and that there is a good chance the war could end soon. His comments come after talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman at the White House.

Meanwhile, Iranian hackers accused of attacking supermarket refrigerators across Europe are believed to have exploited security flaws in similar equipment used in the US and UK.

In Gaza, heavy rain caused a sandbank to collapse on tents sheltering displaced families, killing five Palestinians, including three children.

And authorities in the UAE have closed a beach on the east coast owing to an oil spill. The source has not been confirmed, but it follows a spill in the Arabian Gulf last month.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.