RAF Abu Dhabi: Khamzat Chimaev gets new opponent after Colby Covington pulls out

Khamzat Chimaev will face a new opponent in the main event of RAF Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Chimaev was due to face Colby Covington for the American's Cruiserweight Crossover Championship in the headline bout at Etihad Arena.

However, the American has been forced to withdraw due to injury and will be replaced by former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

As such, Chimaev and Weidman will compete for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship as RAF wrestling makes its Middle East debut.

Weidman made history in 2013 when he defeated Anderson Silva to end the Brazilian legend's record-breaking UFC middleweight title reign, before successfully defending the championship three times.

UAE star Chimaev is also a former UFC middleweight champion, having beaten Dricus du Plessis for the title last August.

However, he dropped the belt to Sean Strickland at UFC 328 earlier in May via split decision. It was the first loss in Chimaev's 16-fight pro MMA career.

Chimaev, 32, has a perfect wrestling record, winning all 27 matches.

The last three of those have been under the RAF banner, with his most recent victory an 11-0 Technical Fall win over Robbie Lawler.

Weidman, 42, is a two-time NCAA Division I All-American who retired from pro MMA in January 2025. He has competed once in the RAF, losing to Covington at RAF 9 in May.

RAF Abu Dhabi features a star-studded card, with Arman Tsarukyan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Pena and newly crowned five-time world champions Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder among the biggest names set to compete in the UAE capital.