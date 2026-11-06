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Trending Middle East

Iran sends nuclear proposal to US, Asian stock markets plunge and Abu Dhabi-OpenAI deal bears fruit

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

November 06, 2026

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Iran has sent the US a nuclear proposal through mediator Qatar. This follows regional calls for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Asian stock markets plunge over concerns that political changes in the US could threaten the AI investment boom.

Arab parties in Israel have backed opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bid to become the country's next prime minister, giving him the majority of recommendations from Knesset parties. But efforts to form a government could be complicated by disagreements over Hamas.

A Jordanian police officer has been killed and another injured in an attack in the capital Amman.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is preparing a major overhaul of government services through its partnership with OpenAI, with some procedures being cut from days to just minutes.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: November 06, 2026, 6:29 AM
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