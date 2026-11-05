Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Republicans blame election loss on Iran war, Syria and Saudi Arabia defence deal and BA resumes Dubai flights

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

November 05, 2026

Today on Trending Middle East, US Vice President JD Vance blames the war against Iran for the Republican Party's crushing defeat in the midterm elections, echoing an earlier assessment by President Donald Trump.

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign a defence agreement during President Ahmad Al Shara’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. It is Mr Al Shara's second visit to Riyadh in a month.

India diversifies the sources of its oil imports to about 43 countries amid disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, with the UAE emerging as a major supplier.

British Airways resumes flights between Heathrow and Dubai after an eight-month suspension caused by the Iran war. The airline says its Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until at least late 2027.

Meanwhile, a minor earthquake is recorded off the coast of Fujairah on Wednesday evening, measuring 2.3 in magnitude.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: November 05, 2026, 5:24 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

US Vice President JD Vance says the Iran war hit the Republicans hard in the midterm elections. AFP
Headphones

Republicans blame election loss on Iran war and BA resumes Dubai flights

When will we be able to watch You Can See Everything in the UAE?
Headphones

When will we be able to watch You Can See Everything in the UAE?

Supporters celebrate after media outlets projected Democratic US Senate candidate and Texas State Representative James Talarico's victory in the US midterm elections in Austin, Texas, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Headphones

Democrats sweep US midterms and Trump says Israel aid will end

Sam Altman, OpenAI chief executive, announces a landmark deal with Abu Dhabi government to launch the world's first AI-native Machine-Readable Government Initiative, on the first day of Adipec 2026. Photo: Adipec
Headphones

Qeshm Island strikes, Altman's AI warning and Al Habtoor exits Lebanon

More podcasts