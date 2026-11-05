Republicans blame election loss on Iran war, Syria and Saudi Arabia defence deal and BA resumes Dubai flights

Today on Trending Middle East, US Vice President JD Vance blames the war against Iran for the Republican Party's crushing defeat in the midterm elections, echoing an earlier assessment by President Donald Trump.

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign a defence agreement during President Ahmad Al Shara’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. It is Mr Al Shara's second visit to Riyadh in a month.

India diversifies the sources of its oil imports to about 43 countries amid disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, with the UAE emerging as a major supplier.

British Airways resumes flights between Heathrow and Dubai after an eight-month suspension caused by the Iran war. The airline says its Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until at least late 2027.

Meanwhile, a minor earthquake is recorded off the coast of Fujairah on Wednesday evening, measuring 2.3 in magnitude.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.