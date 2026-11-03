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Trending Middle East

US reportedly strikes Iran's Qeshm Island, Altman warns on AI and Al Habtoor exits Lebanon

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

November 03, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US military reportedly strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about renewed escalation. Oil prices rise following the reports, while President Donald Trump says a deal with Tehran could happen and denies considering further strikes after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman tells The National at Adipec in Abu Dhabi that people must remain in control of artificial intelligence, warning of the need to prevent serious safety incidents as AI becomes more capable.

Abu Dhabi is also set to host another round of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine next week, focusing on security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian efforts.

Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group approves the sale of all its assets and investments in Lebanon after ceasing operations and reporting losses exceeding $1.7 billion.

And more than 6,500 people lose weight through a government-backed programme in Abu Dhabi, with participants losing an average of 14 per cent of their body weight in the first year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: November 03, 2026, 5:57 AM
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