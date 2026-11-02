Adnoc signs OpenAI deal, UAE prepares for worst and Dubai unveils tourism loyalty programme

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Adnoc signs an agreement with OpenAI and G42 to become the first energy company to deploy OpenAI’s Frontier technology across its operations. The deal is among four agreements signed between Abu Dhabi entities and OpenAI, including an initiative to make government policies and regulations readable by AI systems.

Oil prices fall more than three per cent as US President Donald Trump reportedly seeks more time for diplomacy with Iran before considering renewed military strikes.

Meanwhile, the UAE says it does not want another military confrontation but remains prepared to protect its security, citizens and residents. Dr Anwar Gargash also calls for the restoration of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Dubai launches a tourism loyalty initiative that will introduce an invitation-only membership programme for repeat visitors and expand access to tourist visa applications through Visit Dubai.

And Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli becomes Formula One’s youngest world champion at 20 after finishing third in the Mexico City Grand Prix, securing the title with four races remaining.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.