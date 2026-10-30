Israel begins coalition talks, Binance hit by $6.3bn breach and Abu Dhabi jails Sudan arms traffickers

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Israeli politicians begin coalition talks after final election counts leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, without a parliamentary majority. Arab parties win a record 19 seats and could play a decisive role in forming the next government.

Cryptocurrency prices fall sharply after Binance faces a security breach affecting an estimated $6.3 billion in assets. The exchange says it will cover all losses, while deposits and withdrawals remain suspended.

In Abu Dhabi, eight men are sentenced to life in jail for their involvement in an illegal arms trafficking network connected to Sudan's civil war.

Abu Dhabi apartment prices rise 24 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to ValuStrat, while villa prices increase by 10.2 per cent.

And British actor Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, dies at the age of 86 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.