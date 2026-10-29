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Trending Middle East

Arab parties challenge Netanyahu and Sharjah closes beaches over oil spill

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 29, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Israel’s Arab parties seek to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after an inconclusive election increased their representation in parliament. Neither major bloc has secured a majority.

Oil prices decline as traders assess renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at averting further US military action against Iran, with Brent crude trading at about $114 a barrel.

The UAE calls for dialogue to prevent the regional war from restarting, as Qatar reportedly presents Iran with a new draft agreement to help end the conflict with the US. Tehran is considering the proposal and is expected to respond by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Sharjah temporarily closes all beaches as authorities work to contain an oil spill, following similar closures in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

And Dubai’s financial regulator fines the Middle East unit of Moody’s Investors Service $585,825 for failing to protect confidential information over more than two years.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 29, 2026, 6:42 AM
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