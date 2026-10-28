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Trending Middle East

Netanyahu claims victory, Jordan and Syria agree on security committee and Dubai approves Dh2bn urban plan

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 28, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims victory in the country's election, although neither his bloc nor the opposition has secured a parliamentary majority. About 600,000 absentee ballots are still to be counted.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Syria agree to form a joint security committee to examine Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria that killed at least seven people, including civilians.

The Trump administration has reportedly warned Gulf countries to prepare for a possible renewed US military campaign against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Donald Trump is considering a short but intense wave of strikes, although no final decision has been made.

The UAE's Lana Nusseibeh calls for sweeping UN reforms and pledges to take diplomatic risks for peace if selected as the organisation's next secretary general.

And Dubai approves a development plan covering 48 urban centres, with a budget exceeding Dh2 billion. The initiative is expected to increase property values in targeted areas by Dh20 billion by 2040, while improving access to metro stations and public services.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 28, 2026, 6:25 AM
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JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 28: Dr. Shlomo Karhi (L), Minister of Communications, whispers something to Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud Party election-night event at the Teddy Hall, International Convention Center on October 28, 2026 in Jerusalem, Israel. Votes are being counted to elect 120 members of the Knesset, which will determine the make-up of the government that succeeds incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition. The legislative elections were the first to be held since the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images)
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