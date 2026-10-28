Netanyahu claims victory, Jordan and Syria agree on security committee and Dubai approves Dh2bn urban plan

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims victory in the country's election, although neither his bloc nor the opposition has secured a parliamentary majority. About 600,000 absentee ballots are still to be counted.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Syria agree to form a joint security committee to examine Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria that killed at least seven people, including civilians.

The Trump administration has reportedly warned Gulf countries to prepare for a possible renewed US military campaign against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Donald Trump is considering a short but intense wave of strikes, although no final decision has been made.

The UAE's Lana Nusseibeh calls for sweeping UN reforms and pledges to take diplomatic risks for peace if selected as the organisation's next secretary general.

And Dubai approves a development plan covering 48 urban centres, with a budget exceeding Dh2 billion. The initiative is expected to increase property values in targeted areas by Dh20 billion by 2040, while improving access to metro stations and public services.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.