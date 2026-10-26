Saudi coalition strikes Sanaa, Jordan arrests church attack suspects and iPhone Duo buyers complain

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the Saudi-led coalition carries out strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa, saying it destroyed Houthi ballistic missile launch sites used to attack Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Jordanian security forces arrest three suspects after an attack on a church in Karak governorate that killed nine people and injured 40.

In the UAE, officials reject Iran’s criticism of Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh’s campaign to become the next UN secretary general. Ms Nusseibeh says she would engage with Tehran if chosen for the position.

Meanwhile, Adnoc announces more than Dh60 billion ($16.3 billion) in local manufacturing opportunities until 2030, alongside changes to its procurement process aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains.

And Apple faces complaints from early buyers of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, after reports of cracked screens and display failures.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.