UAE tackles oil spill, Yemen warns of Houthi child recruitment and Oman strengthens UK investment ties

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, UAE authorities work to contain an oil spill from a supertanker in the Arabian Gulf after reports of a strong fuel smell. Beaches in Umm Al Quwain have been closed temporarily as clean-up operations continue.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government warns citizens against attending Houthi-organised gatherings, accusing the group of recruiting children and young people as fighters.

Oman and the UK pledge to strengthen trade and investment ties during Sultan Haitham’s historic state visit, with agreements involving more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in investment.

Meanwhile, the UAE announces plans to invest a further €15 billion ($16.8 billion) in Greece during an official visit by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

And a UAE-led international crackdown on digital fraud results in more than 960 arrests and uncovers $39 billion in illicit funds and assets. The three-month operation, involving law enforcement agencies from 30 countries, has also thwarted more than 123 million online fraud attempts.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.