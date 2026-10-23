Israel's elections: What would a new government change?

Israelis will vote on Tuesday in the first national election since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and subsequent war on Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party could win, but polls are showing that opposition candidates also have a good chance. No single party is likely to secure a majority. Whoever wins will almost certainly have to form a coalition.

Israelis will be casting their ballots with security and the economy among their main concerns. Palestinians, who cannot vote, are also waiting to see whether a new, potentially less right-wing government will be elected.

Under Mr Netanyahu, the West Bank has experienced increasing settler violence and land grabs. In Gaza, a post-ceasefire plan has mostly stalled as Israel refuses to withdraw and Hamas has yet to disarm.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher asks whether there is any meaningful alternative to Mr Netanyahu and his party and what it could mean for Israelis and Palestinians if he does win.

She speaks to non-profit Rand's distinguished chair for Israel policy, Shira Efron, and Palestinian political scientist Xavier Abu Eid.