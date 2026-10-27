  • Lieberman claims wider opposition bloc is set to get majority of 62 seats
  • Israel’s ruling Likud party submits formal request to extend voting hours
  • Israel election turnout reaches record-breaking 55.7 per cent by 4pm
  • Netanyahu accuses Israel’s Arab voters of 'trying to steal the election'
  • Suspected stabbing attempt against opposition leader foiled in Tel Aviv
  • Voting started at 7am local time and will end at 10pm
  • Political parties must win at least 3.25% of the vote to enter the Knesset
  • Final tally expected by Friday with official results on November 4
Updated: October 27, 2026, 5:20 PM