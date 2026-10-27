Lieberman claims wider opposition bloc is set to get majority of 62 seats

Israel’s ruling Likud party submits formal request to extend voting hours

Israel election turnout reaches record-breaking 55.7 per cent by 4pm

Netanyahu accuses Israel’s Arab voters of 'trying to steal the election'

Suspected stabbing attempt against opposition leader foiled in Tel Aviv

Voting started at 7am local time and will end at 10pm

Political parties must win at least 3.25% of the vote to enter the Knesset