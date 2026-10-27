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Trending Middle East

Israel votes in crucial election, Jordan retaliates in Syria and Harry Kane wins Ballon d'Or

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 27, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Israel goes to the polls in a keenly contested election that will determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power. Former general Gadi Eisenkot is his strongest challenger, with Arab voter turnout expected to play an important role in the result.

Jordan carries out strikes on southern Syria in retaliation for a deadly church attack in Karak that killed nine people. Syrian authorities say at least seven were killed in the strikes, while Damascus disputes Jordan's claim that the operation was co-ordinated between the countries.

Meanwhile, Egypt's parliament authorises President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to send troops to defend Saudi Arabia, although no deployment has been announced and Cairo says it will act only if Riyadh requests assistance.

In the UAE, US investment company Apollo agrees to take a minority stake in Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital, with other strategic investors expected to commit funds to the firm's investment strategies.

And England captain Harry Kane wins his first Ballon d'Or after a record-breaking season with Bayern Munich, becoming the first Englishman to claim the award in 25 years.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 27, 2026, 7:53 AM
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