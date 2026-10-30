Watching the US midterm elections from the Middle East

The US midterm elections next month could change the course of American politics at home and – and American policy abroad.

While voters will be waiting to see whether the Democrats take control of Congress and the Senate, in the Middle East the question is whether the results will change anything in US foreign policy.

At the moment, the Republicans control all three branches of government, giving President Donald Trump almost unchecked power to drive the legislative agenda. If the Democrats dominate Congress, Mr Trump and his administration are likely to face a bigger challenge.

The war with Iran is already unpopular among many Americans. The price of petrol has risen by 50 per cent since February and the cost of living has also soared. A new Congress could push through a war powers bill that would require legislators to authorise further military action.

Meanwhile, the Gaza war and its devastating aftermath could also call into question America’s financial support for Israel.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher asks whether America’s Middle East policy will be a factor for voters in this election, and whether the outcome of the midterms could influence the Trump administration's future decisions in the region. She speaks to Elizabeth Dent, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.