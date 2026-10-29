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From AI to empty rooms: What scares us in modern horror?

Hosts explore how filmmakers are tapping into social anxieties and uncomfortable truths to unlock new phobias

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This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss how the horror genre has evolved to reflect society’s fears as they change over time.

From Get Out and Black Mirror to The Substance, the hosts talk about how horror films tackle issues from racism and artificial intelligence to beauty insecurities. They also look at how regional filmmakers are drawing on local fears and traditions, such as the Emirati film Hoba.

Enas and Farah highlight some other subgenres that have become more popular recently, such as Backrooms, a film about empty, unsettling spaces, and Widow’s Bay, a comedy-horror series.

Their conversation then turns to Abu Dhabi’s modernist architecture from the 1970s and 1980s, and how the government is working to preserve their heritage. This includes famed buildings such as the Abu Dhabi bus station and Al Ibrahimi Tower.

The hosts reflect on how architecture shapes a city's identity and the experiences of those living in it. They also discuss how traditional Arabic design elements, such as the mashrabiya, continue to influence modern buildings.

Updated: October 29, 2026, 12:20 PM
PodcastAbu Dhabi

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