Widow’s Bay review: A cursed island where the jokes land and the dread lingers

What makes for a good horror series? Is it how scary the monsters are? Or perhaps it’s the interesting characters we become invested in, hoping for their ultimate survival. Turns out, all you really need is a cursed fishing island and plenty of great jokes.

Widow’s Bay is a new series created by Katie Dippold for Apple TV. The 10-episode show, which had its premiere on April 29, is set in a fictional New England town shaped by a long history of unexplained tragedies. It follows a local administration attempting to promote the area as a tourist destination, even as residents insist the town is cursed, a belief rooted in a pattern of incidents that refuse to fade into the past.

That central conflict is carried by Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys, whose scepticism places him at odds with his community. Rhys delivers a performance that balances restraint with vulnerability, allowing the audience to sympathise with Loftis while remaining curious about what may be coming his way. His efforts to secure favourable coverage from a New York Times reporter bring a brief moment of optimism, before it becomes clear that an influx of visitors would also mean exposing them to the island’s unresolved history.

In Widow's Bay, the town's mayor tries to boost tourism on his island while contending with the population's superstitious beliefs. Photo: Apple TV Info

Things quickly turn serious. A missing man returns altered and violent; a church bell rings without explanation despite being chained and locked; and a dense fog becomes a point of concern for those who believe the town is “waking up”.

Stephen Root’s Wyck, a firm believer in the island’s supernatural history, emerges as Loftis’ most direct counterpoint, repeatedly urging caution and pushing to shut the town down. Others fall somewhere in between, unsure whether to dismiss the signs or prepare to face the consequences.

Widow’s Bay Creator: Katie Dippold Starring: Matthew Rhys, Stephen Root, Kate O'Flynn, Kevin Carroll Rating: 4.5/5

The writing gives each line a natural rhythm. The humour is consistent but understated, emerging through character interaction rather than overt set pieces. It is a series that is very funny without ever breaking its tone, with jokes that sit comfortably alongside darker elements. Even at its lightest, there is a sense that something is unresolved, with the show maintaining an atmosphere where potential threats don't feel distant enough to ignore.

The setting plays a key role. Filmed across Massachusetts, the fictional Widow’s Bay is presented as a small fishing island defined by isolation and shared history. It is a natural fit for this kind of story, where a tight-knit community is shaped, and unsettled, by its past. That history is not treated as a distant background, but as an active presence that opens up multiple possible directions for the story, some of which the series only hints at.

There are clear points of reference, with nods to Twin Peaks and the work of Stephen King, particularly in the way the town’s identity is constructed and its past allowed to shape the present. At the same time, the series maintains a distinct voice, using those influences as a foundation rather than a template.

The eeriness in Widow's Bay is made lighter by a hilarious cast. Photo: Apple TV Info

The supporting cast helps give Widow’s Bay a sense of place. Kate O'Flynn plays Patricia, the mayor’s assistant, with a quiet, observant presence, while Kevin Carroll’s Sheriff Bechir operates with a steady pragmatism that keeps him between belief and doubt. Dale Dickey and Kingston Rumi Southwick round out the town in smaller but important ways, giving Widow’s Bay the feel of a lived-in community rather than just a setting for its central mystery.

Direction across the series is led by Hiro Murai, who also serves as an executive producer. The visual approach complements the writing, favouring restraint and atmosphere over overt spectacle, reinforcing the sense that the town’s unease is something gradually revealed rather than immediately understood.

This is another strong entry in Apple TV’s growing line-up, which has increasingly positioned the platform alongside more established networks. With series such as Severance and Pluribus, it has built a reputation for consistent, high-quality television, and Widow’s Bay fits comfortably within that run, continuing a trend of well-crafted, distinctive shows rather than one-off successes.