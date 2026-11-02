'It’s a day I will remember forever': Kimi Antonelli becomes F1's youngest world champion

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One’s youngest world champion on Sunday after finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Italian secured the drivers’ championship with four races remaining after finishing behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, bringing an early end to a season in which he has emerged as the dominant force in F1.

The Mercedes driver started fourth and needed only a ninth-place finish or better to guarantee the title, regardless of his rivals' results. He avoided major trouble throughout the race and moved past Charles Leclerc for third around Lap 48 before comfortably seeing out the remainder.

He now has 380 points from 17 races, while Verstappen moved into second place on 261 points, two ahead of Hamilton. The pair will now battle for the runners-up position over the final four grands prix culminating in December's final race in Abu Dhabi.

For Antonelli, the achievement came in only his second season in F1 and, at 20 years and 68 days old, comfortably beats Sebastian Vettel’s previous record for the youngest world champion, set when the German won his first title in 2010.

“It’s a day I will remember forever,” Antonelli said. “Thank you to my team, my family and everyone who supports me. It’s starting to feel real now; I’m going to enjoy every bit.

“We had such a strong car, and we were so consistent, I knew we had a chance. Just so glad we could finish it off.”

Antonelli has won nine races and stood on the podium 16 times this season, establishing himself as the new face of the sport after Verstappen’s four consecutive championships between 2021 and 2024.

The podium in Mexico City offered a snapshot of Formula One’s past, present and future. Hamilton, the seven-time champion and one of the sport’s greatest drivers, finished second behind Verstappen, who has dominated the opening years of the decade.

Red Bull driver Verstappen crossed the finish line in 2:20:28.772, 0.799 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Hamilton, to claim his third victory in the past four grands prix.

“I had a very good first lap,” Verstappen said. “We had a good strategy. I do think we lacked a little bit of pace, but we hung in there.

“It was tough. I was sweating at the end to keep Lewis behind.”

The Red Bull driver was among those quick to congratulate Antonelli, who became the first Italian Formula One world champion in 73 years.

“It is incredible, what a season he has had, and to do this at such an age,” Verstappen said. “I’m sure this is a very emotional day for him, and I am very proud of him.”

The race was interrupted by a red flag around Lap 45 after Valtteri Bottas crashed, but Antonelli emerged from the restart in a strong position and completed the final phase without serious threat.

“To share this podium with Max and Lewis is really incredible,” Antonelli said. “I’m looking forward to more battles in the future.”

Mercedes also strengthened their position in the constructors’ championship, moving to 630 points and opening a 126-point advantage over Ferrari.

Antonelli will not, however, adopt the traditional No 1 on his Mercedes next season despite becoming world champion. He intends to retain his No 12, citing both superstition and a desire to remain grounded.

“I’ll stay with No 12 because, obviously, it’s a very special number for me, but also it’s a way for me to stay grounded, to stay humble,” he said.

Antonelli is the first driver to win the world championship with number 12 since Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna claimed his first title with McLaren in 1988.

Wolff: Antonelli a role model

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised Antonelli’s character as much as his driving ability, describing the Italian as a role model for young drivers.

“This notion of win at all costs – selfish, opportunistic, ruthlessness for your own benefit – that model of racing driver has died,” Wolff said.

“We have a new champion that represents values like humility, integrity, loyalty, respect, believing in himself.

“He should be a role model for many other young drivers in junior formulas. He should be a role model for the few entitled ones in Formula One, the endless moaners on the radio, the ones that complain, the ones that crash.”

Wolff said Antonelli represented the type of driver he, Formula One and the FIA wanted to see at the front of the sport.

“He represents the modern Formula One driver because of those values, not only because of his talent,” he said. “He has demonstrated that you can beat everyone out there by being a good person.”

Hamilton left frustrated

Hamilton, meanwhile, left Mexico City frustrated after Ferrari’s hopes of a one-two finish were damaged by an opening-lap clash with teammate Leclerc.

Hamilton started from pole but came under pressure from Leclerc at the opening corners, with both Ferraris running off the track at Turn 4. Leclerc rejoined ahead, while Verstappen took advantage to move between the two Ferrari drivers.

Leclerc finished fourth after receiving a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track, while Hamilton was unable to challenge Verstappen for victory.

“We had the car to easily have first and second, but due to the first two corners, that kind of went away,” Hamilton said.

“And then after that, we just gave it basically to Max.

“We don’t have rules of engagement, and whether or not that will change anything from Charles’ side, I don’t know. We’ve just got to figure it out, but something needs to change for sure.”