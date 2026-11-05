Podcasts
Culture Bites

When will we be able to watch You Can See Everything in the UAE?

Culture Bites takes on the buzzy new documentary and the reasons why UAE audiences have to wait longer to see it

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
Enas Refaei
Farah Andrews

November 05, 2026

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews invite The National’s Arts and Culture Editor William Mullally to discuss You Can See Everything, the new documentary film from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

The A24-produced film, which follows disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the weeks leading up to her US federal prison sentence, has earned an estimated $45.1 million at the US box office – a feat for a documentary. While the film has yet to secure a release date in many global markets, a November 19 release has been confirmed for the UAE. William explains the reasons why certain films take longer to reach us in theatres and how the wait affects audiences.

Enas and Farah then look at some of the Middle East's biggest archaeological discoveries of 2026 and what they tell us about Arab excellence across the ages. Finally, they leave us with their cultural recommendations for the week.

Updated: November 05, 2026, 1:55 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Culture Bites EP136 Thumbnail
Headphones

When will we be able to watch You Can See Everything in the UAE?

Supporters celebrate after media outlets projected Democratic US Senate candidate and Texas State Representative James Talarico's victory in the US midterm elections in Austin, Texas, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Headphones

Democrats sweep US midterms and Trump says Israel aid will end

Sam Altman, OpenAI chief executive, announces a landmark deal with Abu Dhabi government to launch the world's first AI-native Machine-Readable Government Initiative, on the first day of Adipec 2026. Photo: Adipec
Headphones

Qeshm Island strikes, Altman's AI warning and Al Habtoor exits Lebanon

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, meets OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman on Monday.
Headphones

Adnoc signs OpenAI deal and UAE prepares for worst

More podcasts