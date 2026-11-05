When will we be able to watch You Can See Everything in the UAE?

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews invite The National’s Arts and Culture Editor William Mullally to discuss You Can See Everything, the new documentary film from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

The A24-produced film, which follows disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the weeks leading up to her US federal prison sentence, has earned an estimated $45.1 million at the US box office – a feat for a documentary. While the film has yet to secure a release date in many global markets, a November 19 release has been confirmed for the UAE. William explains the reasons why certain films take longer to reach us in theatres and how the wait affects audiences.

Enas and Farah then look at some of the Middle East's biggest archaeological discoveries of 2026 and what they tell us about Arab excellence across the ages. Finally, they leave us with their cultural recommendations for the week.