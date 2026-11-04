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Trending Middle East

Democrats sweep US midterms, Trump says Israel aid will end, and new UAE traffic regulations

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

November 04, 2026

Today on Trending Middle East, the Democratic party is projected to win control of the US Congress in the midterm elections, reports say. The result could influence the next stage of the US-Iran war.

In a last-minute bid to woo voters, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would end its nearly $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel at the end of this year.

Across the Middle East, countries are intensifying emergency preparations amid uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict and stalled diplomatic talks.

Cryptocurrency platform Binance says hackers used fake job interviews and a compromised AI tool to carry out a $6.3 billion theft last week.

And the UAE introduces traffic regulations that will limit the number of cars each person can register to five. People will have the option to register new cars for two years instead of one.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: November 04, 2026, 5:39 AM
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