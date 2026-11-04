Texas turns blue as Democrats brew historic wins in Congress and governorship races

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The Democratic party has pulled off a historic victory in Texas winning its first Senate seat since 1988, as well as the governorship in a state that has long been a Republican stronghold.

Gina Hinojosa, an Austin-based state legislator and former school board president, is projected to defeat incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who was seeking a record fourth term.

She is set to become the state's first Latina governor and third woman to hold the office. She will also be the first Democrat to enter the governor's mansion since 1995.

President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure over the gubernatorial results, placing the blame on Mr Abbott.

"If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO [Republican in name only] in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty!" Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

James Talarico, also a state legislator and former teacher, faced off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate race.

Mr Talarico campaigned on fighting corruption and lowering costs for Americans. He will be the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Texas since 1988.

Of the eight House races called by AP at the time of writing, Democrats had won seven. While most of the races were fairly close, Democrats won in a landslide in several.

In District 29, Democrat Sylvia Garcia was projected to win by 81 per cent of the vote over Martha Fierro, according to AP. In District 33, which covers parts of Dallas, Democrat Frederick Haynes III was projected to win over Republican Everett Jackson with about 83 per cent of the vote.

Texas was a safe Republican state for three decades, but amid growing disapproval of President Donald Trump, it appeared it might slide towards the Democrats in the midterms.

Republicans in the state legislature, in an unusual move, last year approved a mid-decade redistricting, targeting several Democrat-held seats.

Kansas

Democrat Adam Hamilton was projected to win the Senate election in Kansas, defeating Republican incumbent Roger Marshall.

He is the first Democrat to be elected to the Senate from Kansas since 1932.

Mr Hamilton is a Methodist pastor and author who has pledged to bridge partisan divides.

He has said he will work to end the war in Iran as soon as possible.