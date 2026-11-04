Adam Hamawy, Egyptian-American who volunteered in Gaza, wins US House race

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Adam Hamawy, an Egyptian-American Democrat who volunteered as a surgeon in Gaza during Israel's war there, is projected to win a seat in Congress for New Jersey, defeating Republican Gregg Mele.

As of writing, Mr Hamawy had received 74 per cent of the vote, according to AP, which called the race on Tuesday evening.

Born in Egypt, Mr Hamawy moved to Old Bridge Township, New Jersey, with his family when he was a baby. He attended Rutgers University and its medical school. After completing his military service, he set up a private plastic surgery practice in Princeton.

The former combat surgeon with the army, who served during the Iraq war, is credited with saving the life of fellow soldier Senator Tammy Duckworth after her helicopter was shot down in 2004.

Mr Hamawy travelled to Gaza in 2024 and 2025 as a humanitarian trauma surgeon.

His campaign website says he has also volunteered to treat patients in Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Jordan, Turkey, Bosnia, Haiti, Belize and Colombia.

He has spoken out strongly against the war with Iran and has also called for an end to US aid to Israel. He argues that Washington should stop supplying arms to countries committing serious human rights violations.

In an interview with the New Jersey Monitor in May, he called the Iran war "illegal and immoral" and said it "needs to be stopped," drawing on his experience in Iraq.

New Jersey has a large Arab-American population of about 180,000.

Mr Hamawy will become the first Muslim to represent New Jersey in Congress, marking a milestone for the state's community. He will be one of five Muslims in the House of Representatives, if the others keep their seats, and the first person of Egyptian descent.

Democrats were projected to win several races in the midterm elections, and to make significant inroads in Congress.

Currently, Republicans have a narrow majority – 218-214 – over Democrats in the House.

New Jersey's 12th Congressional District has been represented by Bonnie Watson Coleman, also a Democrat. She was the first Black woman elected to represent the state.

Mr Hamawy campaigned on a platform focused on expanding access to healthcare, reducing the cost of living and improving economic opportunities for working families.

He has also called for greater investment in affordable housing and reforms to the US immigration system, including abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.