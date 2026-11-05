Jordan says terrorist attack killed policeman in Amman

A Jordanian policeman was killed and another injured in what authorities described as a "cowardly terrorist attack" in the capital Amman on Thursday.

Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al Salayta was carrying out his duties when he was attacked with a sharp object on Medina Street at around 12.20pm, the Public Security Directorate said in a statement.

A police patrol intervened, subdued the attacker and arrested him. The officer leading the patrol was injured in the face during the confrontation, the statement said.

Mr Al Salayta was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries. The wounded officer was also in hospital in a stable condition.

Initial investigations indicated that the suspect had planned to carry out a terrorist attack against Public Security Directorate personnel, the spokesperson said.

Security agencies have begun questioning the suspect.

The directorate said it was mourning Mr Al Salayta, describing him as having been killed while performing his duty in service of the country.

Last month, nine Christians were killed and 34 injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral service at St George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Karak governorate.

Jordanian authorities later arrested three men on suspicion of carrying out the attack. The church is in the village of Hmoud, about 80km south of Amman.

It was the deadliest attack on Jordan’s Christian minority since the 1950s. There are about 250,000 Christians among Jordan’s population of 11 million. All nine victims were men, several of them members of the prominent Halasah clan.

The suspects in the church attack were charged with terrorism offences. Prosecutors said the case had been referred to the State Security Court, which will start trial proceedings.