UAE postpones plan to cap number of vehicles a person can own

The UAE Ministry of Interior has postponed its planned cap on the number of vehicles each resident can register after canvassing public opinion.

The proposed limit was among changes to road laws due to take effect at the start of 2027, which were announced last week.

The change would limit the maximum number of vehicles one person could register to five, while also adding fees for those who registered or renewed vehicles beyond the initial limit of two.

But a statement on Monday evening from the ministry said the change had been postponed.

“In line with its commitment to listening to public feedback and considering the needs of different segments of society, the Ministry of Interior has announced that it will postpone the limit on the number of vehicles residents may license under Article 89 of the new Implementing Regulations of the Traffic Law, pending the completion of a review and approval of the appropriate regulatory requirements,” it read.

“The review will consider the rights of vehicle owners, the needs of families and investors, and how vehicles are used, including classic, rare and luxury vehicles.

“The Ministry of Interior emphasised that public feedback and suggestions are central to improving legislation and enhancing quality of life, while protecting rights and taking different interests into account.”

Other changes revealed last week as part of Cabinet decision No 174 of 2026 remain in place, including a maximum driving period of nine hours within any 24-hour period and a minimum age of 15 to obtain an e-scooter permit.