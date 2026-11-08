  • UAE rescues 22 crew members from burning cargo ship in Gulf of Oman
  • Iran executes three men convicted of working for Israel and US
  • US to set up task force to restrict Iran's movement
  • Araghchi says he held talks with 12 foreign ministers to defuse tensions
  • US renews travel warning to Americans in the region
  • Explosions in Isfahan related to controlled detonations, Iranian media says
Updated: November 08, 2026, 8:01 AM