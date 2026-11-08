Hegseth defends Iran war and vows to keep fighting
00:44
Hegseth defends Iran war and vows to keep fighting
Trump describes US pressure on Iran as an 'occupation'
Iran war cost Trump the midterms - and it's not over yet
Hochstein: Iran war could leave region facing vengeful regime
UAE prepared for worst but seeks diplomatic solution to regional
How the Iran war cost Trump the midterms
'Energy security is not about supply but the ability to deliver'
US keeps door open to negotiations with Iran
Amos Hochstein: US must stand by allies in times of crisis
Rubio warns of Iran threat to Gulf states