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Trending Middle East

Third US aircraft carrier reaches Middle East, death sentences over Jordan attacks and Lebanon-Qatar gas talks

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

November 16, 2026

Today on Trending Middle East, the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, bringing the number of US carrier strike groups in the region to three.

Nvidia's earnings and Anthropic's stock market debut are set to lead a crucial week on Wall Street, after weeks of uncertainty over the artificial intelligence industry's growth prospects.

In Jordan, a court has sentenced three men to death by hanging for a terrorist attack on a church, which killed nine people last month.

Lebanon is making significant progress towards a 20-year gas supply agreement with Qatar.

And the UAE's Dh1 million Hope Makers award has received more than 21,000 nominations and applications in just three weeks.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: November 16, 2026, 5:32 AM
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