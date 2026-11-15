Jordan church attack: Three sentenced to death over shooting that killed nine

Jordan has sentenced three men to death over an attack on a church that killed nine people last month.

Gunmen struck Saint George's Orthodox Church, ⁠in the village of Hmoud about 80km south of the capital Amman , during a funeral service.

Nine Christians died and 34 were wounded during the offensive on October 23.

The State Security Court on Sunday convicted the three of committing terrorist acts resulting in deaths, as well as carrying out terrorist acts using weapons and ammunition, state news agency Petra reported. The attackers were also convicted of promoting the ideas of a terrorist group, according to the agency.

It was the largest attack against Jordan's Christian minority in the kingdom since the 1950s.

Christians number about 250,000 out of Jordan's population of 11 million. The nine killed were all men, and mostly belonged to the Halasah clan, one of the most prominent families in Jordan.

One of the three attackers was additionally convicted of providing funds intended to finance the commission of terrorist acts, under Jordan’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Law, Petra reported.

The ruling is subject to appeal before Jordan’s Court of Cassation and is automatically referred to the court for review, Petra said.

Earlier this month, a member of Jordan's security forces was killed and another injured in what authorities described as a "cowardly terrorist attack" in Amman.

Corp Jawad Al Salayta was carrying out his duties when he was attacked with a sharp object on Madinah Street at around 12.20pm, the Public Security Directorate said at the time.

Authorities have largely maintained stability in Jordan since driving out the Palestine Liberation Organisation from the country in a 1970 civil war. However, the economy has been stagnant for the past 15 years and the official unemployment rate is 16 per cent.

Jordan's King Abdullah has vowed that terrorists will not be allowed to threaten the country's unity ​and security,