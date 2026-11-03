Jordan church attack suspects charged with terrorism

The suspects in a church shooting in Jordan in which nine people were killed have been charged with terrorism offences, it was announced on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said investigations are complete into the attack in Karak governorate on October 23, in what was the worst atrocity for decades against Jordan's Christian minority.

Nine Christians were killed and 34 injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral service at St George’s Greek Orthodox Church. Jordanian authorities later arrested three men on suspicion of carrying out the attack. The church is in the village of Hmoud, about 80km south of Amman.

Brig Gen Ahmad Talat Shahaltough, a Jordanian military judge, said investigators had taken witness statements, collected evidence from the scene, documented the weapons and ammunition used, and questioned the suspects.

The accused each face charges including nine counts of carrying out terrorist acts that resulted in deaths, and two counts of carrying out terrorist acts involving weapons and ammunition.

Other charges involve possessing weapons and ammunition with the intent of using them in terrorist acts, conspiring to carry out armed terrorist attacks, promoting the ideology of a terrorist group, and engaging in acts that disrupt public order and endanger public safety and security.

Prosecutors said the case had been referred to the State Security Court, which will start trial proceedings.

It was the deadliest attack on Jordan’s Christian minority since the 1950s. There are about 250,000 Christians among Jordan’s population of 11 million. All nine victims were men, several of them members of the prominent Halasah clan.

King Abdullah II said Jordan will not allow the terrorists to undermine the security and unity of this nation.

“These people are not [part] of us. They have left our great Jordanian family and betrayed it. They have no place among us, today or ever. Jordan has been, and will remain, unyielding against any brutal aggressor, and formidable in the face of anyone who chooses to ignore its history,” King Abdullah said in a speech to parliament.