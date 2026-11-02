Jordan will not allow terrorists to undermine its security and unity, King Abdullah says

Jordan will remain defiant in the face of any aggressor, King Abdullah II said on Monday, after a deadly terrorist attack on a church in the kingdom last month.

“Jordan has been, and will remain, unyielding against any brutal aggressor, and formidable in the face of anyone who chooses to ignore its history,” the king said in a speech to parliament.

Gunmen killed nine Christians and wounded 34 others last month during a funeral service at St the George's Greek Orthodox Church in Karak governorate.

The church is in the village of Hmoud, about 80km south of Amman. Jordanian authorities arrested three men on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

“A few days ago, the treacherous hand of terror sought to test our state's resilience and our people's resolve. But we will stand firm,” King Abdullah said.

“We will not allow the terrorist outlaws to undermine the security and unity of this nation,” he added. “These people are not [part] of us. They have left our great Jordanian family and betrayed it. They have no place among us, today or ever.”

It was the deadliest attack against Jordan's Christian minority since the 1950s. Christians number about 250,000 of Jordan's population of 11 million. All nine victims were men, several of them members of the prominent Halasah clan.

The king said the blood of the Karak victims would remain a “debt we carry” as he asked members of parliament to observe a minute of silence in their memory.

King Abdullah said Jordan's strength lay in its people, who grew more united, perceptive and wise when faced with hardship.

“I continue to place my faith in Jordanians, in their awareness during times of uncertainty, their wisdom when emotions run high, and their devotion and loyalty when adversity strikes,” he said.

Jordanian authorities have largely maintained stability in the kingdom since the 1970 civil war, which ended with the expulsion of the Palestine Liberation Organisation. However, the country has faced prolonged economic challenges, with sluggish growth and high unemployment. The official unemployment rate stands at about 16 per cent.

In his speech, the king called on the government to accelerate the implementation of major projects aimed at boosting the national economy, strengthening its resilience and building on Jordan's pivotal regional role.

He also described water security as a national priority, saying Jordan would not allow access to water to become hostage to any party.

“There is no room for complacency or compromise,” he said, ordering the government to continue water-security projects and to develop plans to protect the country's resources, ensure their sustainability and safeguard the rights of future generations.