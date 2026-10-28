Jordan and Syria form joint security committee after deadly strikes

Jordan and Syria have agreed to form a joint security committee to examine the details and the repercussions of Jordanian strikes against ISIS, the two countries' foreign ministers have said.

The Jordanian army on Tuesday said at least 20 ISIS members had been killed in strikes on Syria launched in “retaliation” for a deadly church attack in the kingdom last week that killed nine Christians. Syrian authorities said at least seven people, including three children, a woman and an elderly man, were killed in the strikes, which occurred late on Monday.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani that ​Tuesday's ‌strikes ⁠were based on ​field intelligence ​and ‌aimed at “neutralising” ⁠confirmed threats and imminent attacks ⁠on Amman's security, while expressing “deep regret and sorrow” over civilian deaths.

Mr Safadi offered condolences to the Syrian people and stressed that Jordan prioritised “the safety of Syrian civilians as it does its own”.

Both officials reaffirmed the “deep historical” ties between Syria and Jordan. The joint statement said they emphasised the “importance of addressing any issues that could strain bilateral relations through frank and responsible dialogue, stressing that the security and future of the two countries are closely interconnected”.

Jordan has been supportive of the Syrian government led by President Ahmad Al Shara since it came to power in December 2024 after toppling the former regime of Bashar Al Assad. Jordan's King Abdullah II and Mr Al Shara have agreed to strengthen co-operation, particularly on border security.

Mr Al Shibani and Mr Safadi reiterated the close co-operation “to tackle common challenges, primarily combating terrorism and thwarting cross-border drug and arms smuggling through active institutional channels”.

Syria also said it would restore passenger and commercial traffic through the Nassib border crossing with Jordan on Wednesday, after it was briefly closed in the wake of the Jordanian strikes.

The ​Nassib ‌crossing ⁠is ​Jordan's only ​border ‌crossing ⁠with Syria open to ⁠passenger and commercial traffic.