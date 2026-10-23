UAE Foreign Minister condemns Jordan church attack in call with Safadi

The UAE has condemned a shooting at a church in Jordan that killed seven people and wounded 34 others. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, also expressed the Emirates' solidarity with the kingdom.

Sheikh Abdullah had a phone call on Friday with Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah strongly condemned the shooting and expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan. He affirmed the UAE’s support for Jordan's measures to safeguard its security and stability and protect the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

Sheikh Abdullah also extended his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In a separate statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the country's strong condemnation of terrorist and criminal acts, reaffirming its rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The ministry also expressed condolences to Jordan and its people, as well as to the victims' families, and wished the injured a swift recovery.

The shooting took place during a funeral at Hamoud Church in Karak governorate, where gunmen opened fire. Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said 27 of the injured were receiving treatment in hospitals, while security forces continued to search for the attackers.

King Abdullah II described the incident as a terrorist attack and said the attack would be met with force. He vowed to crack down on those responsible and said the shooting would not undermine national unity.

“Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation,” he said.

Opened fire on mourners

Gunmen arrived in a vehicle and opened fire on mourners before fleeing, a relative of one of the deceased told The National. They continued shooting for about five minutes, according to a witness quoted by Al Mamlaka TV.

Between 150 and 200 people were in and around the church at the time, the witness said, adding that most of the victims were aged between 50 and 70.

A video aired on Al Mamlaka that appeared to be from a security camera mounted on the church showed three people firing at it from a pavement and hiding behind trees and a low wall. The video showed the attackers then running towards the church's entrance.

A member of the Halasah family in Karak told The National that three doctors were among those killed.

“This was a direct attack on the church. Christians were the target,” the relative said.